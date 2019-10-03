Huntington Museum of Art exhibit features journey through dementia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – There are approximately 40,000 people in the Tri-state dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s a disease that also weighs heavy on the family members who must take care of loved ones living with it.

Artist Karen Bondarchuk wanted to create an expression of the journey she went through with her mother, who suffered from dementia, for a year. As a result, Bondarchuk created 365 individual paintings of crows that represent the ups and downs of taking care of her mother during that time.

The title of the exhibit is “Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day” and it is presented by Dementia Friendly Huntington at the Huntington Museum of Art. “Ergo Sum” comes from Rene Descartes’ philosophical proposition “Cognito, ergo sum,” meaning, “I think, therefore I am.” The art exhibit shows how that proposition can be seen differently through the eyes of someone dealing with dementia. The giant crow was made by the artist using tires she found on the side of the road.

HMoA Executive Director Geoffrey Fleming says the artist chose to use the crow to represent the ordinary. Like dementia, the crow is something that’s seen every day but often goes unnoticed.

The exhibit is on display through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Bondarchuk is a graduate of The Ohio State University with an MFA and is an associate professor at the Frostic School of Art at Western Michigan University.

For more information, you can take a look at the Huntington Museum of Art website.