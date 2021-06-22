Huntington names new interim police chief

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says Huntington Police Captain Eric Corder will take the interim position following the retirement of current Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington will have a new interim police chief beginning July 2.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams says Huntington Police Captain Eric Corder will take the interim position following the retirement of current Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell. Chief Cornwell’s retirement was announced earlier this month. He had been named interim chief in December 2019 and was officially appointed to the position in April 2020. Cornwell’s retirement takes effect July 2, 2021.

Corder currently serves the department as captain of the Patrol Bureau. Corder and the city say the 24-year-veteran of the department will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

“I am not seeking the permanent position, but I have agreed to help with the continuity of operations during this time,” Corder said. “I work with an amazing group of professionals, and I am honored to work with them in this capacity during the next few months.”

Williams says selecting an interim chief is the first step of the four-step process to select a new chief of police. He says the next step will be to determine the selection process. The third step will be to interview the candidates and the fourth will be for the mayor to nominate a candidate to the Huntington City Council to be approved.

“I am pleased that Capt. Corder has agreed to step in and lead the Police Department during this transition period,” Williams said. “His leadership as captain of the Patrol Bureau since April 2020 gives me confidence that our Police Department will be in good hands while I take the necessary steps to fill this important position.”