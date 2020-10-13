Huntington offers free PPE to businesses for second time this year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the second time this year, The City of Huntington will offer free personal protection equipment to businesses with 100 employees or less on Wednesday, Oct 14.

City of Huntington officials say a dedicated phone number for businesses to place orders will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Items such as Disposable masks, hand sanitizer, packages of disinfectant wipes, individual sanitizing wipes, gloves and protective eyewear are available.

Officials say a City’s Finance Department representative will call the business to notify them that their order is ready to be picked up at the Mayor’s Office at City Hall on 5th Ave. Huntington officials say they will distribute free PPE to businesses while supplies last.

This is the second time this year that the city has distributed free PPE to businesses during the pandemic.

Helping one another through struggling times is the true Huntington spirit. Our businesses have had to make significant changes to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council and I are committed to doing everything we can to provide them with financial relief and support. City of Huntington Mayor Steve Williams

Williams is also proposing to eliminate the Business and Occupation Tax for retail shops and restaurants during the months of October, November and December as well as eliminating the $20 per month refuse fee for all residents during those months tonight to the City Council. The Business and Occupation Tax and refuse fee was already eliminated from April 1 through September 30 of this year.

Council members say they will vote on both proposals Oct. 26.

If you are a business in Huntington and would like to order PPE, please call (304)-696-5536 for more info.

