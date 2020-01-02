Huntington officials hold press conference about New Year’s shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Huntington City officials discussed their response to the New Year’s shooting at the Kulture Hookah Bar. The shooting, which happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day, sent 7 people to the hospital for gunshot wounds. Police say it was a chaotic scene when they arrived, with people intoxicated and many others screaming.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell held a press conference at Huntington City Hall at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2019. WOWK 13 News live-streamed the press conference on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and the WOWK 13 News Facebook Page.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it.

