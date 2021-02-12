Huntington opens warming station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A warming station will be opened today at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington
The warming station at the center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue, will be open for the public and city officials say residents are welcome to come in from the cold, grab a cup of coffee and charge their mobile devices
City officials say CDC safety guidelines, including wearing of face coverings and social distancing, will be observed at the warming station.
