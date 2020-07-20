Huntington organization gives out more than $700k, set to give millions more

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An organization announced today the recipients of its second annual “Healthy Communities Award” grants in the tri-state area.

The Pallottine Foundation operates here in Huntington, and they’ve been making a huge impact on local outreach organizations.

This year, the foundation awarded more than $700,000 dollars in grants to 40 local organizations.

Many non-profit programs, like the “Kids in Motion” program at the Phil Cline YMCA, depend on grants and donations to keep the lights on.

“Especially in the time we’re in right now, it’s very hard to promote and run programings without the help of foundations and grants.” Duron Jackson, Youth and Sports Program Director, YMCA

It’s organizations like the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington which help to do just that.

This year, 40 organizations received $5,000-50,000 each in grants, depending on their individual program needs.

“Our healthy communities initiative goes to organizations in our 20 county region; we have nine counties in West Virginia, we have eight counties in Kentucky, we have three counties in Ohio.” Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington

This is a new thing—only two years in the making—but already, the community is feeling the positive effects of the financial assistance.

The organizations which we spoke with, which received grant money from the Pallottine Foundation, say it’s been a much needed help, especially in these uncertain times.

One agency—Branches Domestic Violence Shelter—marvels at what they can do with the funds.

“Well, a grant opportunity like this is really huge for an agency like ours. We received $30,000 from the foundation, and with that money, we think that we’ll be able to help at least 60 people be able to move out and start over in life.” Amanda Weiss-McComas, Executive Director of Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

At the local YMCA, the money will be used for its “Kids in Motion” program.

“It holds us accountable to try to create programs that they think are worthy of supporting. So it keeps you on your toes, you gotta stay fresh and sharp and give them a reason to want to support your organization and your program.” Duron Jackson, Youth and Sports Program Director, YMCA

The funding doesn’t stop there, either. This year alone, with two other separate funding projects, the Pallottine Foundation is primed to give away around $3 million in grants to other non-profits that meet their requirements in their 20 county region.

If you are a non-profit and you’d like more information on how to apply for these grants, visit this site.

If you are interested in the “Kids in Motion” program at the Phil Cline YMCA, visit this site.

If you are interested in learning more about Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, visit this site.

