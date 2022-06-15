HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People in need now have access to ice-cold water thanks to the Huntington City Mission.

Right outside the Mission’s dining hall is a cooler filled with ice and water that people can just come up and grab.

Some who are benefitting from this say without those water bottles, their options on getting a cold drink throughout the day would be greatly limited.

“You’re just going to have to your local shop and ask if you can have a cup of iced water, and some people don’t like to give out products unless you’re a paying customer.” Robert Johnson, a person experiencing homelessness.

Johnson also says that during rising temperatures, he has “seen some people just bell over on the side because it was so hot.”

The Mission says the need for water is huge as they go through around five cases each day, constantly filling and refilling the cooler.

“Due to COVID-19, the number of meals that we’re serving here at the Mission has doubled. But on top of that, a weather condition like we’re having now, I don’t know how much more we’re going to serve, but I know the number’s going to skyrocket.” Mitchell Webb, Executive Director for the Huntington City Mission.

The Mission is now asking for donations, so anyone wanting to help can drop off a case of water during the week between 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekend between 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.