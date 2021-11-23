All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Huntington organization sends holiday goods to deployed soldiers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Santa’s elves were hard at work today for Operation Soldiers Christmas.

Event organizers with Kindred Communications collected items like perishable foods, hygiene products, and other items like batteries, ink pens, and puzzle books to donate to those deployed.

An event organizer says she’s happy to host this event for the third year in a row.

“You kind of get tired packing it into the boxes and sorting it and all that but I think ‘you know what? Somebody somewhere is defending my life and my freedom and I’m sure they get tired, but they do it regardless,” says Pamela Hall, an Account Executive with Kindred Communications.

Hall says this event is just a “small thank you to those who fight for our freedom every day.”

All of the items were taken to Military Missions in Lexington, Kentucky where they will soon be shipped off. 

