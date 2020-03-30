Huntington Park & Recreation close facilities to help curb the spread of COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Park & Recreation District has closed all its playgrounds, restrooms, athletic courts and fields until further notice.

According to a statement sent to Channel 13, the district also plans to take additional action to stop residents from gathering in its park system. Officials will be closing the gates to locations including:

Ritter Park parking lots

Ritter Park Amphitheater

Rotary Park

McClelland Park

Altizer Park

This will be in effect until further notice.

The district says the walking path at Ritter and Memorial Parks will remain open. However, district officials say residents should follow strict social distancing.

“If you choose to go for a walk, or exercise outside, please maintain a distance of six feet from people who are not a part of your household,” district officials say.

In addition, district officials say although all Park and Recreation programs have been canceled through April, the date is subject to change at this time.

“The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is committed to the health and safety of our community and our employees and strongly urges everyone to change their daily activities to reduce the risk from COVID-19,” district officials say. “Each individual plays a crucial part in slowing the spread of the virus.”

District officials ask residents to follow guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 including:

People who are exhibiting symptoms of any illness should stay home and refrain from visiting Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District facilities.

Avoiding contact with those who are sick

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and wash hands before and after visiting any public space.

Following CDC social distancing guidelines and keep 6 feet from others at all times, including interacting with other park users and GHPRD staff. If that distance can not be maintained, find another location or come back at a later time.

The park system provides our neighbors with the opportunity to improve their mental and physical wellbeing during this public health crisis, district officials say. They ask residents to please understand the need for assistance and compliance of the entire community with these actions.

“Let’s work together to slow the spread of this virus and save lives,” district officials say.

