HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is celebrating Easter with several egg hunts this month.

On Thursday, parks and recreation hosted the Eggciting Egg Hunt, an adaptive egg hunt for children with special needs. The event was at Saint Cloud Commons Lodge and All-Inclusive Playground in Huntington from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event had four types of adaptive egg hunts. The “Bunny Tail” hunt was for children in wheelchairs or with limited mobility. Kids with sensory processing difficulties participated in the “Quiet Bunny” egg hunt, which was in a quieter environment. The “Peep Peep” hunt had beeping eggs for children who are visually impaired. The “Every Bunny Welcome” included kids with other disabilities.

The event was created through a partnership between Huntington parks and recreation and the Developmental Therapy Center.

“Developmental Therapy Center is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District again this year to offer our third annual Eggciting Egg Hunt,” said Leslie Comer-Porter, Developmental Therapy Center Executive Director. “This event is invaluable to kids who have special needs and their families.”

The event also featured refreshments, inflatables, games, a petting zoo and photo opportunity with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail.

Huntington parks and recreation has several other egg hunts in April.

(Photo courtesy of Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District)

(Photo courtesy of Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District)

There is a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for teens on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in Saint Cloud Commons Park in Huntington. There will be over 4,000 treat-filled Easter eggs and special prizes.

The event is for ages 10-17. Participants must bring their own flashlight.

On Saturday, there will be two community Easter egg hunts. One will be at 10 a.m. in Harris Riverfront Park. The other egg hunt will be at 2 p.m. in Saint Cloud Commons Park.

Then, on Saturday, April 16, there will be two more egg hunts. The first will be at 10 a.m. in April Dawn Park. The second egg hunt will be in Rotary Park at 2 p.m.

Each hunt will have over 8,000 toy filled eggs and more prizes. The Easter Bunny will be there for photo opportunities. The event is free and open to all ages.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District asks people to only attend one out of the four community egg hunts. Doing so will save resources and make each event a positive experience for all involved.

For more information about the events, contact Lauren Patrick, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Superintendent. She can be reached at (304) 696-5954 or her email.