HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since COVID-19 started, Huntington was able to host its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony.

The event was held outside of the Jean Dean Public Safety building and paid tribute to the memory of fallen officers in the Tri-State and nation.

During the event, the names of those officers were read out, flags sat at half-staff, and the families of those fallen officers receive red roses.

Chief Karl Colder says after the recent event in Flatwoods, Kentucky where an officer was shot, he hopes to build a connection between officers and the community.

“No matter what, we have to take care of each other and in that instance, we didn’t lose an officer, but we had an injury – a significant injury – to an officer. And that’s important how we recognize it, how we care,” says Huntington Police Chief, Karl Colder.