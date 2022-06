HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened early on Thursday morning.

Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers says that shortly before 7:00 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Euclid Place because of a shots-fired call.

They found evidence of five shots being fired into a residence, but no injuries were reported.

There is no other information available at this time.