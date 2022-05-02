HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly shot a woman in the leg.

Police responded to a shooting on the 22nd St. West in Huntington around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say they discovered a 22-year-old woman who was shot once in the leg while riding in the back seat of a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

Police do not have a suspect at this time, but they say they drove a small maroon SUV with dark tinted windows and a loud exhaust. It was last seen fleeing east on Madison Ave.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.