HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — No foul play is suspected in the disappearance and death of Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll that was found dead in a shed on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Carroll was last seen on Dec. 30, 2021, leaving Cabell Huntington Hospital and was reported missing by an employee with the West Virginia DHHR on Jan. 5, 2022, with the Huntington Police Department. They say that Carroll had been diagnosed with dementia.

Attempts to locate Carroll were not successful.

HPD says they issued a silver alert, alerted all units and staff of Carroll’s description, conducted a foot search with the West Virginia Fusion Center around the hospital and attempted to get surveillance footage from businesses along Hal Greer Boulevard. Financial records and cell phone data did not help in the search for Carroll.

HPD received only one tip about Carroll’s whereabouts during the investigation.

