Huntington Police continue alleged abuse investigation following child’s death

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department says they are continuing their investigation into suspected child abuse following a grim update that the child has passed away.

Police say the investigation began Dec. 20, 2020, when officers were called to a hospital due to reports of suspected child abuse involving a 2-month-old boy. The investigation has continued for several months and on Sept. 9, 2021, authorities say they were informed the child had died.

The HPD says they will be obtaining medical reports and opinions along with an autopsy for the child’s cause of death. Officers say if the investigation indicates the child died as a result of the alleged abuse, they will work with the Cabell County Prosecutors office to proceed with a full prosecution of any potential suspects.