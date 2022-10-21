UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder.

According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home.

Officers say the man has been identified as Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit. HPD says forensic investigators were called to the scene, and determined McKinney had been murdered.

Huntington Police say they are looking for any information the public may have regarding the case. Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1025 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A death investigation is underway in Huntington, West Virginia, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say this is on 23rd Street near Jefferson Avenue.

There is no word on what led to the body being found.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.