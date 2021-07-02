Huntington Police Department honors retirees, police chief position still open

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department said goodbye to four officers, including the police chief, who are all retiring.

HPD held a retirement ceremony for Sergeant Paul Hunter, Captain Dan Underwood, Corporal Lance Roberts, and Chief Ray Cornwell Friday afternoon. Combined, the four men have more than 100 years of service to the community.

Captain Dan Underwood says one part of the job he’ll miss the most is the connection he’s made with those he’s met along the way.

These people become lifelong friends, your confidants, the people you rely on when you’re out on a call. Captain Dan Underwood, HPD



Four officers including Chief Cornwell are honored inside HPD headquarters. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Chief Cornwell took on the position of interim chief after former police chief Hank Dial took on a new position as city manager.

Chief Cornwell’s leadership led to the adjustment to 12-hour shifts, allowing the police department to increase the number of officers patrolling our neighborhoods. In making this change, property crimes have fallen 8%, and violent crimes have decreased 5.6%.

Now, the question is “Who will fill his shoes?” Cornwell says that decision is out of his hands.

The screening process and that choice is the mayor’s and I’ve offered to give advice if I can, but that’s a choice for him to make. Chief Ray Cornwell, HPD

Cornwell also says that he’s aware of several applicants for the police chief position.

While the three other retirees will be taking on new positions with the city, Chief Cornwell says he hopes to enjoy his well-deserved retirement work-free.