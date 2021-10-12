Huntington police, FBI seek public’s help investigating credit union robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the FBI are looking for the public’s help in their investigation the robbery of the Star USA Federal Credit Union on Friday, October 8 in Huntington.

Police say that two black men, both armed with handguns, entered the credit union wearing masks at around 3:51 p.m on Friday. They demanded money from the bank teller, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene after pointing their guns at several people inside the credit union.

A Huntington Police patrol office saw a man in the vicinity of the credit union who attempted to flee when the officer approached him. He was detained and charged with being a fugitive from justice for a parole violation out of Ohio. He was also charged with fleeing, obstructing an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Police are still investigating his involvement in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the local FBI office at 304-525-4741. Anonymous tips can be made at 304-696-4444.