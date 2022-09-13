HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are warning residents of scams in the area.
According to the Huntington Fire Department, residents have reported receiving text messages that include a link to get $10 off a “Fire Fighters of Huntington WV” T-shirt. The HFD says the text is a scam. Residents should NOT click the link and should delete the message.
The HFD says neither they nor the International Association of Fire Fighters would send out this message.
The Huntington Police Department has also received multiple reports from residents of a scam involving their office.
According to the HPD, an individual claiming to be a “Sergeant Casey” with the HPD is calling people in an attempt to gain personal information by attempting to solicit money or payments over the phone.
HPD says they would never ask for money or payments by phone and urge anyone who receives this call to report it to the non-emergency number 304-696-4470 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The HPD is also sharing some reminders on how to keep your personal information secured from scammers:
- Do not give personal or banking information to an unsolicited caller or through email.
- Be wary of calls or emails that demand immediate payment for any alleged reason.
- Keep your social media accounts private and change your passwords frequently. You should also not accept messages or friend requests from anyone you do not know.
- Remember that government agencies and utility companies will never contact you and ask you to pay them through services such as GreenDot, MoneyPak, Vanilla Reload, etc.