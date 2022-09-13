HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are warning residents of scams in the area.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, residents have reported receiving text messages that include a link to get $10 off a “Fire Fighters of Huntington WV” T-shirt. The HFD says the text is a scam. Residents should NOT click the link and should delete the message.

The HFD says neither they nor the International Association of Fire Fighters would send out this message.

The Huntington Police Department has also received multiple reports from residents of a scam involving their office.

According to the HPD, an individual claiming to be a “Sergeant Casey” with the HPD is calling people in an attempt to gain personal information by attempting to solicit money or payments over the phone.

HPD says they would never ask for money or payments by phone and urge anyone who receives this call to report it to the non-emergency number 304-696-4470 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

The HPD is also sharing some reminders on how to keep your personal information secured from scammers: