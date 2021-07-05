Huntington Police investigate 4th of July shooting

HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Officers say the incident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on the 140 block of Cedar Street.

Officers were also notified by Cabell County 911 that a local hospital had just received a male victim with gunshot wounds.

HPD says the victim was identified as David Pitts, 33, of Huntington.

He is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.