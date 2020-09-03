Huntington police investigate reported shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a call of a shooting in Huntington, according to Cabell County Dispatch.

A second shooting in Huntington has sent one person to the hospital, according to dispatchers. This one happened a little after noon on the 300 block of Oney Avenue. pic.twitter.com/BvtKG26yCt — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) September 3, 2020

Dispatch officials say the call came in shortly after 12 p.m. Sept. 3 reporting a person had been shot on the 300 block of Oney Avenue. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories