Huntington police investigate reported shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a call of a shooting in Huntington, according to Cabell County Dispatch.
Dispatch officials say the call came in shortly after 12 p.m. Sept. 3 reporting a person had been shot on the 300 block of Oney Avenue. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
