Huntington police investigate reported shooting

Police are investigating a reported shooting in Huntington. Sept 3, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a call of a shooting in Huntington, according to Cabell County Dispatch.

Dispatch officials say the call came in shortly after 12 p.m. Sept. 3 reporting a person had been shot on the 300 block of Oney Avenue. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

