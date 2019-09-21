Update: Arrest made in deadly Huntington shooting

UPDATE 11/07/2019 @ 10:15 AM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Huntington man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a bar in downtown Huntington in September was back in court Thursday morning. Harold Radford Porter is facing charges for murder, being a prohibited person with a firearm, and attempt to commit felony after he was indicted by a grand jury.

During a pre-trial hearing inside Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom, Porter’s lawyer entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on behalf of Porter on all charges. Porter is accused of shooting and killing Sontez Lomax outside of the Lantern, a bar in downtown Huntington, back in September.

Judge Farrell did not issue a bond and remanded Porter back to Western Regional Jail. Porter is due back in court on Tuesday, December 17 for a status hearing.

The defense requested a release of the grand jury transcript, Judge Farrell approved the request.

UPDATE: 11/04/2019 @ 2:01 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Huntington man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in front of a bar on 4th Avenue in September.

According to police, Harold Radford Porter, 38, was arrested on Monday in the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue by members of the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, Criminal Investigations Bureau, and Special Investigations Bureau.

He was arrested on an indictment for murder, being a prohibited person with a firearm and attempt to commit felony.

Porter’s charges stem from the shooting death of Sontez Lomax in front of the Lantern bar on Sept. 21, 2019. Lomax was shot numerous times.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

UPDATE: 09/21/2019 @ 11:05 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown Huntington early Saturday morning. Now, one local business owner is starting to get concerned about the rate of crime in the area.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to shooting outside The Lantern, a local bar in downtown Huntington.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sontez Lomax was killed, while another person was injured and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, possibly caused by flying debris.

Its is the second violent crime in the downtown area in three days. The other was a stabbing on Thursday on the 600 block of 4th Avenue.

“The first thing that flies through my mind is this is something on the rise. It is something that we didn’t have when we came to town 20 plus years ago,” said David Stuart, a local business owner in Downtown Huntington.

The shooting incident occurred on the 800 block of 4th Avenue just across the street from Stuart’s restaurant, and he said officers were still patrolling the scene when he came to work around 9 AM.

“There were a few law enforcement vehicles with their lights flashing, and I’m pretty sure I saw tape across the street”.

Stuart said incidents like the one that happened Saturday morning have started to have an effect on local businesses like his own.

“I am hearing people talk about it, even before the events of the past couple of days. Customers talk about it. Parking is an issue, so they are kind of concerned where they park”.

The local business owner of more than 20 years blames a lot of it on the increased drug use in the area, and said residents need to start holding local officials and themselves more accountable.

“We need to have harsher penalties in my opinion to come down. . . on folks that are users”.

He also said events like the one that happened this Saturday are sad because he never thought he would see it in a place like Huntington.

A place he not only does business but calls home.

Captain Dan Underwood of the Huntington Police Department told 13 news the incident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL: 09/21/2019 @ 7:57 AM

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Police say one man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting at a popular downtown bar.

It happened just before 3 AM outside of The Latern on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

Police say 39-year-old Sontezz Lomax died at the scene. Another person was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, possibly caused from flying debris.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit are on scene and investigating.