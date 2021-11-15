Huntington police investigating fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police say a man was shot and killed on Washington Avenue on November 13.

Huntington Police patrol officers say they were flagged down at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Nov. 13 by a neighborhood resident on the 800 block of Washington Ave. Police say the individual told them someone was shot and needed help.

Officers say they found Jason Ellis, 38, was found conscious, laying on the front porch of a house. At this point, Huntington Police officers say they began getting information and providing medical attention until EMS arrived.

Authorities say Ellis was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to this crime, but police say detectives are working to find any individuals involved.

They are urging anyone with information to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.