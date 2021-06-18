Huntington Police look for witnesses after three juveniles were attacked

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Police Department is asking for assistance in its investigation of an attack on three juvenile males early in the morning on June 13.

At around 2:00 a.m. on June 13, three juveniles were attacked by a large group of males in the 200th block of 10th Street. One of these juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries. He has been hospitalized since the attack.

Detectives say they know there were several people who witnessed and may have videoed the attack. They encourage those people as well as anyone with any other information to contact the HPD Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.