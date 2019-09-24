One dead after officer-involved shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Huntington Police Department says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting near the Speedway on 8th Street and 9th Avenue. The call came in a little after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial confirms officers responded to a hostage situation this morning where a suspect fired upon officers. Chief Dial says officers then returned fire and the suspect died from the wounds he received.

8th Street is currently closed from 8th Avenue to 10th Avenue; parts of 9th Avenue are closed as well.The investigation continues and roads are expected to be closed for the next couple of hours. WOWK 13 News is working on confirming more details.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.