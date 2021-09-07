Huntington Police release name of fatal shooting victim that caused crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are investigating the events that led to the death of a man after his vehicle crashed into a building on Sunday.

Police say the man, now identified as Reginald Boggs, 58, crashed a vehicle into a building in the 800 block of 7th Avenue. It was later discovered that he had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Boggs was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives are currently investigating Bogg’s whereabouts and activities in the days before his death. If you have any information, contact Detective K. Miller at 304-696-4420, ext. 1033 or call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.