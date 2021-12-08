Huntington Police: Search for Angel Overstreet still active

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The investigation into the disappearance of a baby girl continues in Huntington.

Huntington Police are still searching for Angel Nichole Overstreet, who was last seen in early May 2021. Authorities first reported that she was missing on May 25, and said her whereabouts since May 8 could not be confirmed. She was three months old at the time.

According to HPD at that time, West Virginia Child Protective Services representatives had contacted authorities saying they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky. The CPS workers said he told them he turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier, but investigators were not able to substantiate a custody exchange.

The following day, May 26, HPD officials said they were “concerned” for Angel’s safety, however, an Amber Alert was never issued due to the amount of time she had already been missing.

The search for Angel soon spanned into Kentucky, and authorities even drained and searched a pond on her father’s property in Carter County, Kentucky, for evidence of her disappearance or even Angel herself. The search of the pond ended with authorities finding no evidence of Angel or her disappearance.

The HPD has partnered with several agencies in the search for Angel, including the Kentucky State Police; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office; Olive Hill, Kentucky Volunteer Fire Department; Carter County, Ketnucky Attorney Brian Hayes; David Castle, the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team coordinator; and the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center.

“The Huntington Police Department would like to thank the public for their continued support in our investigation into the disappearance of Angel Nichole Overstreet, the infant missing since early May 2021,” HPD officials said in a statement this afternoon. “We also want to ensure the public our investigation remains active.”

Angel is described as having blue eyes and, at the time of her disappearance, dark hair with a reddish tint. She also has a strawberry-shaped birthmark on the back of her neck.

Police ask that anyone with any knowledge of Angel Overstreet and her disappearance contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.