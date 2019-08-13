Huntington Police search for missing Lawrence County woman

Kelli Elaine Carson, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, was last seen at Cabell Huntington Hospital on July 31, 2019. (Photos provided by the Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Lawrence County, Ohio. Police say Kelli Elaine Carson, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, was last seen at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019.

According to police, Carson is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs around 280 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has not made contact or communicated with family members.

Anyone with information of Carson’s whereabouts please contact Huntington Police Sgt. Shane Bills through 911 or by calling 304-526-8585.

