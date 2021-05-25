Huntington police search for missing infant girl

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Huntington Police Department, an infant girl named Angel Nichole Overstreet is missing.

Angel is three months old and white with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Angel’s whereabouts cannot be confirmed since around May 8, 2021. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case should contact the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.

On Monday, May 24, representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) contacted the Police Department saying that they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.

The representatives said that Shannon told them he turned Angel over to CPS two weeks earlier. Investigators cannot substantiate a custody exchange and the two CPS workers at this time.

The Police Department is working with CPS officials in West Virginia and Kentucky officials to locate Angel.