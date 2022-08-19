HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week.

According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in a dark-colored Subaru Forester by the 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl offering them $20 to babysit a child for him.

Authorities say the man drove the children to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue where stopped and allegedly asked the boy to get out of the vehicle and inspect a tire. Once the child was out of the vehicle, authorities say he continued driving with the girl still inside.

HPD says the girl demanded to be let out, but the man ignored her. She then opened the door and got out of the vehicle a few blocks away.

According to the HPD, neither child reported being injured during the incident.

(Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

Police say the man was the only person in the vehicle. He is described as a “heavy-set, white man in his 30s or 40s” and was clean shaven with bald and had a skull tattoo on his upper right arm. Authorities also say the Subaru Forester had a donut tire on the rear-passenger side.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Huntington PD at 304-696-4420 ext. 1034 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444. Anyone who sees the vehicle should immediately call 911.