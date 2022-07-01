HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to the HPD, Jeremiah Beltz, 21, of Huntington was last seen near the railroad tracks in the 100 block of 8th Avenue on Wednesday, June 29. Officers say Beltz is reported to have autism.

Beltz was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black shorts, according to the HPD. According to police, there have been reports that Beltz was allegedly seen in the areas of 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue in Huntington as well as in Ohio.

Police ask anyone who sees Beltz or has any information on his whereabouts to call 911.