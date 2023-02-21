HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway juveniles.

HPD says the two juveniles, identified as Aleya Elmore, of Lewisburg, and Jasmine Wallace, of Kanawha County, ran away from the Cammack Children’s Center in Huntington around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Authorities say one of the girls was wearing pink sweatpants, but it was not clear which girl was wearing them.

According to HPD, Elmore may be traveling toward Lewisburg and Wallace may be heading toward Kanawha County.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either girl are asked to contact 911, the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1025 or the HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.