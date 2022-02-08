Huntington police still searching for missing man

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police say they’re still looking for information regarding the disappearance of a 70-year-old man with dementia.

A missing person report was filed for Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll in early January.

Police received a tip that someone may have seen Mr. Carroll in a red pickup truck driving through the Kroger parking lot in Dunbar on Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.

He was last seen on December 30 at 4 p.m. at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

At that time he was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with dark-colored tennis shoes.

He is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has shoulder-length dark hair with noticeable strands of gray, a salt-and-pepper beard, blue eyes and glasses.

If you have any information or think you’ve seen him please call 304-526-8585.