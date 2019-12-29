Huntington Pride holds prom fundraiser for high school students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) There was a prom fundraiser in Huntington on Saturday, unlike any other you might see, and the money from this event will allow a group of high school students to enjoy a positive prom experience.

Huntington Pride held it’s monthly Drag Me to Brunch event at Black Sheep Burritos & Brews in Huntington, and the one on Saturday might of been one of its best ones yet.

“Today’s Drag Me to Brunch is probably one of the biggest ones that we had. We probably have about 200 people,” said Ally Layman, president of Huntington Pride.

At the event performers were on killing it on stage and in the audience, performing everything from Beyonce to Cher. Layman said every month the event raises money for a certain cause, and the one today was to raise money for Huntington Pride’s first ever Rainbow Formal in Huntington, so high school age LGBTQ kids can have positive prom experience.

“A lot of teenagers who are in the LGBTQ community get bullied, and a lot of people don’t understand,” said Layman.

Marshall student Garrett Hastings, who was one of the performers at the event on Saturday, and goes by the stage name Alexandria Gem, said he loves is high school, but school dances were somewhat inaccessible to him when he was a teenager because people tended to “cast him out,” because he “dances so flamboyantly and wild.”



However, he said he had an opportunity to attend two Rainbow Formals in Charleston, W.Va. his junior and senior years in high school, and it was a great experience for him.

“At the Rainbow Formal people tended to just accept me for who I am. I just love to dance and perform like I just did,” said Hastings who performed Lady Gaga’s song Applause at the event.

Hastings high school teacher Missy Nash attended the event, and she said she supports Rainbow Formals for high school students and would like to see some pop up in other communities.

“Great opportunity for kids throughout the state to be themselves, to be them true selves in an environment that they know they are truly accepted,” said Nash.

Layman said Huntington Pride supporters plan to donate dresses, and do hair and makeup for kids, and also provide love and support for teenagers who aren’t accepted by their families.





Layman said the Rainbow Formal, which is scheduled for April 11 at the Don Morris Room at Marshall University is an inclusive event open to all high school age students in the state of West Virginia and the Tri-State area who support the LGBTQ community.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories