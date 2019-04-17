Huntington psychiatrist arrested in illegal prescription opioid crackdown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – A Huntington psychiatrist has been arrested as part of single largest prescription opioid law enforcement operation in history, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

According to a release from Stuart’s office, Dr. Marc J. Spelar, a psychiatrist in Huntington, West Virginia, was charged by with 10 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Authorities say Dr. Spelar distributed more than 800 prescriptions and over 17,000 opioid pills.

He allegedly distributed Schedule II narcotics including dextroamphetamine, methylphenidate, and amphetamine salt, to a patient who did not have a medical need for the drugs and whom the doctor never examined even though the patient had a history of abusing drugs.

Federal authorities say they have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous drugs.

The action announced Wednesday in Cincinnati and Washington resulted from the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force and includes defendants in at least seven states. They are Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Authorities say the 60 include a total of 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills.