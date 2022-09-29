HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials.

Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to the city.

According to the city, Williams appointed Scott Poston, the Public Works General Superintendent, to the position of interim Public Works director.

“We have all the confidence that there will be no gab in the level of professional service provided by the men and women of the Public Works Department,” Williams said.

At this time, no further details have been released as to why Insco was relieved from his duties.