Huntington resident gives away 700 turkeys to those in need

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the season of giving and one person and his business is doing just that.

Huntington resident and local business owner JP Keshavarzian held his second annual turkey giveaway.

Monday afternoon, in a parking lot off 5th avenue in Huntington, he provided 700 turkeys to local residents.

All the funds for the turkeys come from his own pockets and community members said they were grateful for his act of kindness.



“This is awesome,” said Huntington resident, Andrea Ford. “I’ve got two foster daughters and my step daughter living with me and it’s not been easy. I already have four sons so you can imagine the food bill.”



Keshavarzian said next year his goal is to give out one thousand turkeys.

