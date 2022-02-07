Huntington residents can’t reach homes due to flooding

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some residents in the Huntington area still facing flooded roads in their neighborhood, days after last week’s winter storms.

Huntington Water Quality Board Executive Director, Brian Bracey said Arlington Boulevard, along Route 60, has been facing this flooding issue for more than 50 years as it’s located on a flood plane.

This leaves residents asking what the city is doing to solve the problem, and Bracey says this issue falls outside of city limits.

He said when it comes to drainage in the area, it’s Cabell County’s and the Department of Highways’ responsibility, and it’s an infrastructure issue on their part. We reached out to DOH and they said they are looking into it.

However, the homes being impacted are Huntington residents and while their homes aren’t flooded, they have no access to the road leading into their driveways which is a major safety concern.



“Right now, these residents can’t get to their homes or they can’t get out,” said Bracey. “Emergency services can’t get to them equally as well, so it’s a pretty big impact right now.”

The Huntington Stormwater Utility received more than $200,000 from a block grant to develop construction plans to improve this drainage near Arlington Boulevard, and they are collaborating with the DOH and others involved to solve the longstanding problem.