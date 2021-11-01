Huntington residents come together to smell the roses

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Many residents from around the Tri-State came together to smell the roses.

Monday, Ritter Park’s long-standing tradition continued as they held their annual rose-cutting giveaway.

There were dozens of different types of award-winning roses to choose from and take home to bring new life to residents’ own gardens.

“This is fabulous, it brings the community together,” said Ashland resident, Kathy Bradley. “There’s a lot of little kids running around. The parents are teaching them to carry their own bags and it’s just fun. This is good for the community.”

The goal is to spread the beauty throughout the community, and many residents woke up early eager to hit the gardens.

“It gives us a chance to get a good collection started in our own yard,” said rose enthusiasts, Carol Mossburg and Carol Mazurek. “We have to make room in the garden, we’re running out of room.”

Many residents in attendance said they are excited to see the beauty bloom in their own gardens.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!