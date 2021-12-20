Huntington residents concerned with stolen packages

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington residents are concerned as their packages are going missing.

Locals say ‘porch pirates’ are to blame as their deliveries are being stolen right off their doorsteps. Some community members even said they’ve had their packages stolen more than once.

“I’m on the Highlawn neighborhood team and it’s been happening a whole whole lot,” said Huntington resident, Michael Hatten.

This is leaving many people upset as most are Christmas presents for their children and other loved ones. With their packages being stolen so close to Christmas, they say they are unable to get a replacement gift in time.

Safety is also another major concern for those in the area.

“It’s sad that people have reached a state where they have to take packages off peoples porches,” said Chesapeake resident Gayle Brazeau. “I think it makes people feel like their homes aren’t safe anymore. You get a package and you’re expecting it to be there and then somebody takes it.”

Ways to avoid having your package stolen is by using company’s that offer tracking services, trying alternate delivery addresses, and video cameras on your front porch.

If you have a package that is stolen you are encouraged to file a police report.

