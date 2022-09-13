HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is asking for the community’s help in redesigning Prindle Field.

The organization held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the A.D. Lewis Community Center to receive insight from residents in the area.

Based on the feedback, some of what could be coming to the field are trails, playgrounds, and new lighting for safety and so much more.

“Honestly, I think the main thing would be better lighting. I have to bring my dog out pretty often to walk her at night – just on the sidewalk or through the grass right here – and it gets a little nerve racking when you have to take her out at 10 o’clock at night and there’s hardly any lighting, can’t hardly see anything. So, I think just safety-wise, that would be the main thing I’d want to see,” said Huntington resident Ashton Rexroad.

Another resident, Nicholas Tweel, said a few cosmetic changes could benefit the field.

“They keep the field maintained pretty well, but there’s a bunch of areas – especially out toward the middle of the filed – that the grass is so low and it’s almost like there are ditches that get water-logged whenever it storms. And that water can sit there for a whole week depending on the level of rain that there was,” Tweel said.

Some ideas that came up during the meeting were a fountain for the park, a basketball court, and a trail to connect this park to Ritter Park.