HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington residents say they’re excited to have their recycling picked up outside their homes.

During the City Council meeting Monday night, the Council voted to approve a curbside pickup program through the city and Rumpke Waste Management Services.

In the past, anyone who wanted to recycle products had to find the nearest location to drop them off.

Now, people can request a 95-gallon container to be picked up.

910 customers have to be signed up before the program can be launched.

The containers will also be “single-stream recycling”, meaning any product that can be recycled can be placed inside.

The program is expected to be launched in October.