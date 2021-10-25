Huntington residents embrace local hiring opportunities

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Texas Roadhouses national hiring event took place Monday, and residents in the Huntington area took advantage of the opportunity.

The restaurant said they are looking for part-time and full-time employees for all positions and had more than 15 people sign up in addition to walk-ins.

“There’s a thousand jobs out here in Huntington,” said Huntington resident, Jeanetta Belle. “Everybody is like oh, I can’t get a job, I don’t even know where to look. You’re not looking, you don’t want to get a job.”

Local residents who are on the job hunt said while there are a lot of job opportunities in the area, finding the right fit and pay isn’t always easy.

“There’s a million people saying that they are hiring, but nobody is calling back and then secondly it’s the pay,” said Huntington resident Michael Donlon. “Nine, ten dollars just is not a livable wage anymore.”

If you missed today’s event, the Texas Roadhouses in both Huntington and Ashland say it’s not too late, as they hold open interviews once a week.

