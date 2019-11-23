Huntington restaurant offers Thanksgiving dinner

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – A local restaurant opens up on Thanksgiving dinner for the surrounding community.

At the corner of West 14th Street and Madison Avenue in Huntington, you’ll find Tenampas Authentic Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant has been in business for more than 17 years and prides itself on giving back to the surrounding community. Restaurant owner, Jose Valencia, tells us that, unlike other area restaurants, his restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving day.

“I would like to do something in the restaurant just, you know, for everybody to anybody to come and hang out with. I was just like ‘why don’t we do this in here, this year?’ and I was like ‘okay, let’s do it.'” Jose Valencia

For the restaurant staff, and its patrons, things are going to be a little different this year. Valencia tells us that patrons who may be craving the regularly prepared Mexican food will have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s more like a traditional Thanksgiving. Of course turkey, ham and all the desserts and green beans and all that, you know. But, I mean we always put some tortillas and some pickled jalapenos in there… Sometimes we make turkey tacos and put a turkey on a taco and eat it with jalapenos or something like that. So, yeah it’s like a little different.” Jose Valencia

Restaurant staff and family members will be going through a transformation in the kitchen for a different menu. To everyone at the restaurant, it’s going to be a special day.

“It just kind of made me feel good to give something to the community. More than, that is, like get everybody together. Sometimes people (don’t) have anywhere to go. Come, you’re more than welcome. The doors are open.” Jose Valencia

The free meal is designed to give people, who otherwise wouldn’t have a table to sit at on Thanksgiving, a place to feel welcome. The restaurant will open it’s doors from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 28, Thanksgiving day.