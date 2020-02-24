Huntington restaurants host fundraiser week for first responders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Restaurants in downtown Huntington, West Virginia are showing their appreciation and support by giving a percentage of their sales throughout the week.

From Sunday through Thursday, each restaurant will sponsor a day by donating a certain percentage to go toward the construction of a new wellness center.

First responders can endure high-stress situations that can lead to serious physical and mental harm. The Compass project based out of Huntington is a plan to build a new wellness center on the 5th floor of the Huntington Police Department.





Five different restaurants come together to help first responders. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The restaurants involved along with the dates are as follows:

Sunday, February 23, 2020: 7% of all sales at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar from 11 am-3 pm

Monday, February 24, 2020: 10% of all sales at Buddy’s All-American BBQ

Tuesday, February 25, 2020: 10% of all sales at Calamity J Grill & Bar

Wednesday, February 26, 2020: 10% of all sales at Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House

Thursday, February 27, 2020: 10% of all sales at Rio Grande located on 5th Avenue

The opening date for the wellness center has not been released yet.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.