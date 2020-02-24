Huntington restaurants host fundraiser week for first responders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Restaurants in downtown Huntington, West Virginia are showing their appreciation and support by giving a percentage of their sales throughout the week.

From Sunday through Thursday, each restaurant will sponsor a day by donating a certain percentage to go toward the construction of a new wellness center.

First responders can endure high-stress situations that can lead to serious physical and mental harm. The Compass project based out of Huntington is a plan to build a new wellness center on the 5th floor of the Huntington Police Department.

The restaurants involved along with the dates are as follows:

  • Sunday, February 23, 2020: 7% of all sales at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar from 11 am-3 pm
  • Monday, February 24, 2020: 10% of all sales at Buddy’s All-American BBQ
  • Tuesday, February 25, 2020: 10% of all sales at Calamity J Grill & Bar
  • Wednesday, February 26, 2020: 10% of all sales at Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House
  • Thursday, February 27, 2020: 10% of all sales at Rio Grande located on 5th Avenue

The opening date for the wellness center has not been released yet.

