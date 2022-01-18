Huntington roads are ‘pretty rough’ with slick and icy conditions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington is continuing to clean up the roads from Sunday’s snowfall, as many drivers are continuing to face slick and icy roads.

The city said they’ve been actively working around the clock to prevent these dangerous road conditions, but their work is far from done.

“They are pretty rough,” said Huntington Public Works Director Jim Insco. “There’s a lot of ice that’s built up. People just need to be a little patient and salt works in its time. There is no formula for that and so we will get to every road eventually.”

As the city continues to battle the snow and ice, they said they’ve used around 600 tons of salt and 2,000 gallons of brine since Friday and with more snow on the way, they expect those numbers to double.

The main roads are clearing up, but some of the hilled areas and secondary roads are the ones that still need a lot of work.



“You have to have patience,” said Insco. If you have to be out, allow yourself enough time to where your not going to go the speed limit. You’re going to go below the speed limit or your going to end up hitting something.”