Huntington rolls out new firetruck

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington rolled out its brand new firetruck today.

City officials say the new 2020 Spartan Fire engine is replacing a 2008 model. The new truck will be housed at Station 1 on 7th Avenue in Downtown Huntington.

The new truck can hold 750 gallons of water and discharge up to 1,500 gallons per minute. It also has a short wheelbase, making it easier to handle some of the city’s tight and narrow streets.

“Having the proper apparatus, this is the commitment of the citizens of Huntington to take care of those who are taking care of us,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said.

This truck is the second new firetruck for the city in the last two years. There are plans in the works for another truck next year.