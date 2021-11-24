Chesapeake school helps prepare 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for those in need

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the season of giving, and students from Chesapeake High School helped Huntington City Mission prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Wednesday, students helped cook, fill food boxes, write notes, and more to make sure everything is set for Thursday’s big giveaway.

“I think it’s just a way to help out because not a lot of people have everything,” said Chesapeake High School student, Aylaraha Prince. “Some people don’t have anything at all, and I just think it’s good to help people out.”

The organization will be providing one-thousand warm meals tomorrow and said that everyone deserves to have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

“The people who might have slept under a bridge last night now have a will get to have the same turkey and dressing and gravy, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie that the rest of us get,” said Mitchell Webb the Executive Director for Huntington City Mission.

Huntington City Mission will be giving away Thanksgiving Meals Thursday from noon until 4 p.m.

