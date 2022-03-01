HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday night, the city of Huntington’s Council Drug Control Policy Committee meeting went by fast.

Only one item was on the agenda: an ordinance that pertains to the Building and Housing Code in regard to outlining the legal parameters of landlord-tenant relationships, specifically related to sober living home tenants.

In other words, if approved, the relationship between tenants and the housing organizations would be treated as a landlord-tenant situation. This is expected to prevent sudden evictions, and help decrease the homeless population.

Huntington City Attorney Scott Edwards says these tenants should have the same protections as others who rent anywhere else.

If you rent an apartment or house, you have a right to due process wherein the landlord would have to file an ejectment proceeding and after a certain amount of time, have a hearing and prove that you should be ejected from the premises. Scott Edwards, Huntington City Attorney

Edwards goes on to say that this is also designed to eliminate sober living homes that are illegitimate and do not treat their tenants as “human beings.”



The Council Drug Control Policy Committee met Monday night to discuss Ordinance #2022-O-04. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This would also affect those sober living homes that are certified, like the non-profit organization “Lifehouse.” We spoke with paster and founder rocky meadows who says he believes an ordinance like this should not affect organizations like his.

I just think that there are some housing models that they don’t care for how they operate and they’re maybe a little too loose, but some of us are doing really good and I think they need to separate and distinguish the difference between what is good and what’s not, then figure that out. Rocky Meadows, pastor/founder of Lifehouse

One of the main problems listed in the meeting was sudden evictions due to minor infractions or being unable to pay their rent.

Following the meeting, we reached out to Meadows in regard to tenants and financial struggles. He says, in the 11 years he’s been working there, “he has never evicted an individual who did not make enough money” to pay the $100 a week for rent.

The council decided to forward the ordinance to a first reading on March 14th during the Huntington City Council meeting.