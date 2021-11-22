Huntington swears in new police chief

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington officially swore-in their new police chief Monday.

Chief Karl Colder was sworn in to the position by Municipal Judge Gail Henderson-Staples in front of the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

Chief Colder makes history as the city’s first African American police chief.

Chief Colder comes to the Jewel City with 32 years of career leadership and investigative experience as a federal law enforcement officer.

As chief, he will oversee a department with 108 sworn officer positions and nine civilian staff positions, and a $15.4 million dollar budget.

When asked how he feels about being sworn-in:

“Great! You know, I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to get this chapter of my life and re-entry into law enforcement complete,” Chief Colder says.

In his speech, Chief Colder spoke about efforts to recruit more police to the department, and says he looks forward to working with the community.

“The goal is to really unite the men and women of the police department; ensure the citizens that we’re on their side no matter what; but for those who violate the law we have to deal with that too,” Chief Colder says.

